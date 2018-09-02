|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|94
|43
|.686
|—
|New York
|86
|51
|.628
|8
|Tampa Bay
|72
|63
|.533
|21
|Toronto
|62
|74
|.456
|31½
|Baltimore
|40
|97
|.292
|54
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|77
|58
|.570
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|72
|.467
|14
|Detroit
|55
|82
|.401
|23
|Chicago
|54
|82
|.397
|23½
|Kansas City
|45
|91
|.331
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|53
|.610
|—
|Oakland
|81
|56
|.591
|2½
|Seattle
|76
|60
|.559
|7
|Los Angeles
|66
|70
|.485
|17
|Texas
|59
|77
|.434
|24
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 3
Miami 6, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
Texas 7, Minnesota 4
Seattle 8, Oakland 7
Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Toronto 6, Miami 1
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 1
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-5) at Oakland (Cahill 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-12) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Springs 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5) at Seattle (Ramirez 1-3), 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
