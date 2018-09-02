Listen Live Sports

American League

September 2, 2018 6:01 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 94 44 .681
New York 86 51 .628
Tampa Bay 72 63 .533 20½
Toronto 62 74 .456 31
Baltimore 40 97 .292 53½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 77 58 .570
Minnesota 63 72 .467 14
Chicago 55 82 .401 23
Detroit 55 82 .401 23
Kansas City 45 91 .331 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 83 53 .610
Oakland 81 56 .591
Seattle 76 60 .559 7
Los Angeles 66 70 .485 17
Texas 59 77 .434 24

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, Oakland 7

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 1

Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-5) at Oakland (Cahill 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-12) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Springs 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5) at Seattle (Ramirez 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

