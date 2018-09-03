East Division W L Pct GB Boston 94 44 .681 — New York 86 51 .628 7½ Tampa Bay 73 63 .537 20 Toronto 62 74 .456 31 Baltimore 40 97 .292 53½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 77 59 .566 — Minnesota 63 73 .463 14 Chicago 55 82 .401 22½ Detroit 55 82 .401 22½ Kansas City 45 91 .331 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 84 53 .613 — Oakland 82 56 .594 2½ Seattle 76 61 .555 8 Los Angeles 66 71 .482 18 Texas 60 77 .438 24

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, Oakland 7

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 1

Texas 18, Minnesota 4

Oakland 8, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-7) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-11) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-5) at Oakland (Cahill 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-12) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-0) at Texas (Springs 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 1-0) at Seattle (Ramirez 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Borucki 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 8-8) at Texas (Minor 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-11) at Houston (Verlander 13-9), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 4-15) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

