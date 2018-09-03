|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|94
|44
|.681
|—
|New York
|86
|51
|.628
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|73
|63
|.537
|20
|Toronto
|62
|74
|.456
|31
|Baltimore
|40
|97
|.292
|53½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|77
|59
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|73
|.463
|14
|Chicago
|55
|82
|.401
|22½
|Detroit
|55
|82
|.401
|22½
|Kansas City
|45
|91
|.331
|32
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|53
|.613
|—
|Oakland
|82
|56
|.594
|2½
|Seattle
|76
|61
|.555
|8
|Los Angeles
|66
|71
|.482
|18
|Texas
|60
|77
|.438
|24
___
Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Toronto 6, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 0
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 1
Texas 18, Minnesota 4
Oakland 8, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 8-8) at Texas (Minor 10-7), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 13-9), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 4-15) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
