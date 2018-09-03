Listen Live Sports

American League

September 3, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 95 44 .683
New York 86 52 .623
Tampa Bay 74 63 .540 20
Toronto 62 75 .453 32
Baltimore 40 97 .292 54
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 77 60 .562
Minnesota 63 74 .460 14
Chicago 56 82 .406 21½
Detroit 55 83 .399 22½
Kansas City 46 91 .336 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 85 53 .616
Oakland 83 56 .597
Seattle 76 61 .555
Los Angeles 66 71 .482 18½
Texas 60 77 .438 24½

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 1

Texas 18, Minnesota 4

Oakland 8, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 8-8) at Texas (Minor 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (May 3-0) at Houston (Verlander 13-9), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 4-15) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

