|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|95
|44
|.683
|—
|New York
|86
|52
|.623
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|74
|63
|.540
|20
|Toronto
|62
|75
|.453
|32
|Baltimore
|40
|97
|.292
|54
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|77
|60
|.562
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|74
|.460
|14
|Chicago
|56
|82
|.406
|21½
|Detroit
|55
|83
|.399
|22½
|Kansas City
|46
|91
|.336
|31
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|53
|.616
|—
|Oakland
|83
|56
|.597
|2½
|Seattle
|76
|61
|.555
|8½
|Los Angeles
|67
|71
|.486
|18
|Texas
|60
|78
|.435
|25
Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Toronto 6, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 0
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 1
Texas 18, Minnesota 4
Oakland 8, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 8-8) at Texas (Minor 10-7), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (May 3-0) at Houston (Verlander 13-9), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 4-15) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
