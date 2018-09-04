Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 4, 2018 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 96 44 .686
New York 86 52 .623 9
Tampa Bay 75 63 .543 20
Toronto 62 76 .449 33
Baltimore 40 98 .290 55
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 78 60 .565
Minnesota 63 74 .460 14½
Chicago 56 82 .406 22
Detroit 55 83 .399 23
Kansas City 46 92 .333 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 85 53 .616
Oakland 83 56 .597
Seattle 77 61 .558 8
Los Angeles 67 72 .482 18½
Texas 61 78 .439 24½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Borucki 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1862: Union troops discover Confederates' Antietam battle plans