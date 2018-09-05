East Division W L Pct GB Boston 96 44 .686 — New York 87 52 .626 8½ Tampa Bay 75 63 .543 20 Toronto 62 76 .449 33 Baltimore 41 98 .295 54½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 78 60 .565 — Minnesota 63 75 .457 15 Chicago 56 83 .403 22½ Detroit 56 83 .403 22½ Kansas City 46 92 .333 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 86 53 .619 — Oakland 83 57 .593 3½ Seattle 77 62 .554 9 Los Angeles 67 72 .482 19 Texas 61 78 .439 25

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Advertisement

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.