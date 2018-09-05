East Division W L Pct GB Boston 97 44 .688 — New York 87 52 .626 9 Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21 Toronto 63 76 .453 33 Baltimore 41 98 .295 55 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 79 60 .568 — Minnesota 63 75 .457 15½ Chicago 56 83 .403 23 Detroit 56 83 .403 23 Kansas City 46 93 .331 33 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 86 53 .619 — Oakland 83 57 .593 3½ Seattle 77 62 .554 9 Los Angeles 68 72 .486 18½ Texas 61 79 .436 25½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 8-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

