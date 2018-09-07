Listen Live Sports

American League

September 7, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 44 .688
New York 87 53 .621
Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21
Toronto 63 77 .450 33½
Baltimore 41 99 .293 55½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 60 .571
Minnesota 63 76 .453 16½
Detroit 57 83 .407 23
Chicago 56 84 .400 24
Kansas City 46 93 .331 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 53 .621
Oakland 84 57 .596
Seattle 78 62 .557 9
Los Angeles 68 72 .486 19
Texas 61 79 .436 26

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Toronto 4

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Toronto (Estrada 7-11), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Snell 17-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-5) at Seattle (Paxton 11-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (James 0-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-3) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-5) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 3-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-10), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-15), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 9:10 p.m.

