|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|97
|45
|.683
|—
|New York
|87
|53
|.621
|9
|Tampa Bay
|76
|64
|.543
|20
|Toronto
|63
|77
|.450
|33
|Baltimore
|41
|100
|.291
|55½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|60
|.571
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|76
|.453
|16½
|Detroit
|58
|83
|.411
|22½
|Chicago
|56
|84
|.400
|24
|Kansas City
|46
|93
|.331
|33½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|53
|.624
|—
|Oakland
|84
|57
|.596
|4
|Seattle
|78
|62
|.557
|9½
|Los Angeles
|68
|72
|.486
|19½
|Texas
|61
|79
|.436
|26½
___
Cleveland 9, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2
Detroit 5, St. Louis 3
Houston 6, Boston 3
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 13-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-3), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Mendez 1-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-5) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 3-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-10), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-15), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.