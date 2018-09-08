East Division W L Pct GB Boston 97 45 .683 — New York 88 53 .624 8½ Tampa Bay 76 64 .543 20 Toronto 64 77 .454 32½ Baltimore 41 100 .291 55½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 80 61 .567 — Minnesota 64 76 .457 15½ Detroit 58 83 .411 22 Chicago 56 85 .397 24 Kansas City 46 94 .329 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 88 53 .624 — Oakland 85 57 .599 3½ Seattle 78 63 .553 10 Los Angeles 69 72 .489 19 Texas 61 80 .433 27

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Toronto 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Houston 6, Boston 3

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Morton 13-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 1-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-5) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-10), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-15), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

