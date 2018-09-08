Listen Live Sports

American League

September 8, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 45 .683
New York 88 53 .624
Tampa Bay 76 64 .543 20
Toronto 64 77 .454 32½
Baltimore 41 100 .291 55½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 61 .567
Minnesota 64 76 .457 15½
Detroit 58 83 .411 22
Chicago 56 85 .397 24
Kansas City 46 94 .329 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 88 53 .624
Oakland 85 57 .599
Seattle 78 63 .553 10
Los Angeles 69 72 .489 19
Texas 61 80 .433 27

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Houston 6, Boston 3

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 11-7) at Toronto (Pannone 1-1), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-4) at Oakland (Cahill 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6) at Seattle (Ramirez 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 11-10) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

