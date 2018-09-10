Listen Live Sports

American League

September 10, 2018 7:22 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 98 46 .681
New York 89 54 .622
Tampa Bay 78 64 .549 19
Toronto 65 78 .455 32½
Baltimore 41 102 .287 56½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 62 .566
Minnesota 65 77 .458 15½
Detroit 59 84 .413 22
Chicago 56 87 .392 25
Kansas City 47 95 .331 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 54 .622
Oakland 87 57 .604
Seattle 79 64 .552 10
Los Angeles 71 72 .497 18
Texas 61 82 .427 28

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 7, Texas 3

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 3-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 11-6) at Baltimore (Cobb 5-15), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 10-8) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-12) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

