American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 98 46 .681
New York 90 54 .625 8
Tampa Bay 79 64 .552 18½
Toronto 65 78 .455 32½
Baltimore 41 102 .287 56½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 63 .563
Minnesota 65 78 .455 15½
Detroit 59 85 .410 22
Chicago 56 88 .389 25
Kansas City 48 95 .336 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 90 54 .625
Oakland 87 57 .604 3
Seattle 79 64 .552 10½
Los Angeles 71 72 .497 18½
Texas 61 82 .427 28½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 7, Texas 3

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 3-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 11-6) at Baltimore (Cobb 5-15), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 10-8) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-12) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

