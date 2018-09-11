Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 11, 2018 10:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 98 46 .681
New York 90 54 .625 8
Tampa Bay 79 64 .552 18½
Toronto 65 78 .455 32½
Baltimore 41 102 .287 56½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 63 .563
Minnesota 65 78 .455 15½
Detroit 59 85 .410 22
Chicago 56 88 .389 25
Kansas City 48 95 .336 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 90 54 .625
Oakland 87 57 .604 3
Seattle 79 64 .552 10½
Los Angeles 71 73 .493 19
Texas 62 82 .431 28

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries