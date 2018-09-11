East Division W L Pct GB Boston 98 46 .681 — New York 90 54 .625 8 Tampa Bay 79 65 .549 19 Toronto 65 78 .455 32½ Baltimore 41 103 .285 57 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 82 63 .566 — Minnesota 65 78 .455 16 Detroit 59 86 .407 23 Chicago 56 88 .389 25½ Kansas City 48 95 .336 33 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 91 54 .628 — Oakland 88 57 .607 3 Seattle 79 64 .552 11 Los Angeles 71 73 .493 19½ Texas 62 82 .431 28½

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

