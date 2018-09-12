Listen Live Sports

American League

September 12, 2018 9:56 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 100 46 .685
New York 90 55 .621
Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 19½
Toronto 65 80 .448 34½
Baltimore 41 104 .283 58½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 64 .562
Minnesota 66 78 .458 15
Detroit 59 87 .404 23
Chicago 56 89 .386 25½
Kansas City 49 95 .340 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 54 .630
Oakland 89 57 .610 3
Seattle 79 66 .545 12½
Los Angeles 72 73 .497 19½
Texas 62 83 .428 29½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Oakland 10, Baltimore 0

Boston 1, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

