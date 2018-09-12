East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 100 46 .685 — New York 90 55 .621 9½ Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 19½ Toronto 65 80 .448 34½ Baltimore 41 104 .283 58½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 82 64 .562 — Minnesota 66 78 .458 15 Detroit 59 87 .404 23 Chicago 56 89 .386 25½ Kansas City 49 95 .340 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 92 54 .630 — Oakland 89 57 .610 3 Seattle 79 66 .545 12½ Los Angeles 72 73 .497 19½ Texas 62 83 .428 29½

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Oakland 10, Baltimore 0

Boston 1, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

