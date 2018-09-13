|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|100
|46
|.685
|—
|New York
|90
|56
|.616
|10
|Tampa Bay
|80
|65
|.552
|19½
|Toronto
|65
|80
|.448
|34½
|Baltimore
|41
|104
|.283
|58½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|64
|.562
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|78
|.462
|14½
|Detroit
|59
|87
|.404
|23
|Chicago
|57
|89
|.390
|25
|Kansas City
|49
|96
|.338
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|54
|.630
|—
|Oakland
|89
|57
|.610
|3
|Seattle
|79
|66
|.545
|12½
|Los Angeles
|73
|73
|.500
|19
|Texas
|62
|84
|.425
|30
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Mendez 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
