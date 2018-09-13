East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 100 46 .685 — New York 90 56 .616 10 Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 19½ Toronto 65 80 .448 34½ Baltimore 41 104 .283 58½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 82 64 .562 — Minnesota 67 78 .462 14½ Detroit 59 87 .404 23 Chicago 57 89 .390 25 Kansas City 49 96 .338 32½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 92 54 .630 — Oakland 89 57 .610 3 Seattle 79 66 .545 12½ Los Angeles 73 73 .500 19 Texas 62 84 .425 30

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Oakland 10, Baltimore 0

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

