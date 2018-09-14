Listen Live Sports

American League

September 14, 2018 10:07 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 101 46 .687
New York 90 56 .616 10½
Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 20
Toronto 65 81 .445 35½
Baltimore 42 104 .288 58½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 64 .562
Minnesota 67 79 .459 15
Detroit 59 87 .404 23
Chicago 57 89 .390 25
Kansas City 50 96 .342 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 54 .630
Oakland 89 58 .605
Seattle 80 66 .548 12
Los Angeles 73 74 .497 19½
Texas 62 84 .425 30

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-8), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (De Jong 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Erlin 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

