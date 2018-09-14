|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|101
|47
|.682
|—
|New York
|91
|56
|.619
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|66
|.548
|20
|Toronto
|65
|82
|.442
|35½
|Baltimore
|42
|105
|.286
|58½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|65
|.558
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|80
|.456
|15
|Detroit
|60
|87
|.408
|22
|Chicago
|58
|89
|.395
|24
|Kansas City
|51
|96
|.347
|31
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|54
|.630
|—
|Oakland
|90
|58
|.608
|3
|Seattle
|80
|66
|.548
|12
|Los Angeles
|73
|74
|.497
|19½
|Texas
|62
|84
|.425
|30
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 5, Oakland 3
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-8), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Hendriks 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (De Jong 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9), 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
