American League

September 14, 2018 11:44 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 101 47 .682
New York 91 56 .619
Tampa Bay 80 66 .548 20
Toronto 65 82 .442 35½
Baltimore 42 105 .286 58½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 65 .558
Minnesota 67 80 .456 15
Detroit 60 87 .408 22
Chicago 58 89 .395 24
Kansas City 51 96 .347 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 54 .630
Oakland 90 58 .608 3
Seattle 80 66 .548 12
Los Angeles 73 74 .497 19½
Texas 62 84 .425 30

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-8), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Hendriks 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (De Jong 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

