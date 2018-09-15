Listen Live Sports

American League

September 15, 2018 10:04 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 101 47 .682
New York 91 56 .619
Tampa Bay 80 66 .548 20
Toronto 65 82 .442 35½
Baltimore 42 105 .286 58½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 65 .558
Minnesota 67 80 .456 15
Detroit 60 87 .408 22
Chicago 58 89 .395 24
Kansas City 51 96 .347 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 55 .626
Oakland 90 58 .608
Seattle 81 66 .551 11
Los Angeles 73 75 .493 19½
Texas 63 84 .429 29

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Arizona 4, Houston 2

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 4, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 4-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-13) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

