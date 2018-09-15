Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 15, 2018 10:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 102 47 .685
New York 91 57 .615 10½
Tampa Bay 81 66 .551 20
Toronto 66 82 .446 35½
Baltimore 42 106 .284 59½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 83 65 .561
Minnesota 67 81 .453 16
Detroit 60 88 .405 23
Chicago 59 89 .399 24
Kansas City 52 96 .351 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 93 55 .628
Oakland 90 59 .604
Seattle 81 66 .551 11½
Los Angeles 73 75 .493 20
Texas 63 84 .429 29½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Arizona 4, Houston 2

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 4, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 15, Detroit 0

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 4-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-13) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus