|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|102
|47
|.685
|—
|New York
|91
|57
|.615
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|81
|66
|.551
|20
|Toronto
|66
|82
|.446
|35½
|Baltimore
|42
|106
|.284
|59½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|83
|65
|.561
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|81
|.453
|16
|Detroit
|60
|88
|.405
|23
|Chicago
|59
|89
|.399
|24
|Kansas City
|52
|96
|.351
|31
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|93
|55
|.628
|—
|Oakland
|90
|59
|.604
|3½
|Seattle
|82
|66
|.554
|11
|Los Angeles
|73
|76
|.490
|20½
|Texas
|64
|84
|.432
|29
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Arizona 4, Houston 2
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 4, San Diego 0
Cleveland 15, Detroit 0
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3
Texas 6, San Diego 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Pannone 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 4-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-6) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-13) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
