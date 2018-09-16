|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|102
|47
|.685
|—
|New York
|91
|57
|.615
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|81
|66
|.551
|20
|Toronto
|66
|82
|.446
|35½
|Baltimore
|42
|106
|.284
|59½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|83
|65
|.561
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|81
|.453
|16
|Detroit
|60
|88
|.405
|23
|Chicago
|59
|89
|.399
|24
|Kansas City
|52
|96
|.351
|31
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|93
|55
|.628
|—
|Oakland
|90
|59
|.604
|3½
|Seattle
|82
|66
|.554
|11
|Los Angeles
|73
|76
|.490
|20½
|Texas
|64
|84
|.432
|29
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
Cleveland 15, Detroit 0
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3
Texas 6, San Diego 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.