East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 103 47 .687 — New York 91 58 .611 11½ Tampa Bay 82 66 .554 20 Toronto 67 82 .450 35½ Baltimore 43 106 .289 59½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 83 66 .557 — Minnesota 68 81 .456 15 Detroit 61 88 .409 22 Chicago 59 90 .396 24 Kansas City 52 97 .349 31 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 94 55 .631 — Oakland 90 60 .600 4½ Seattle 82 67 .550 12 Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20½ Texas 64 85 .430 30

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 15, Detroit 0

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

Texas 6, San Diego 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Moya 3-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-14), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-10) at Detroit (Norris 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 19-5) at Texas (Gallardo 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 10-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 3-4) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

