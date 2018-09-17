Listen Live Sports

American League

September 17, 2018 9:58 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 47 .687
New York 91 58 .611 11½
Tampa Bay 82 66 .554 20
Toronto 68 82 .453 35
Baltimore 43 107 .287 60
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 83 66 .557
Minnesota 68 81 .456 15
Detroit 61 88 .409 22
Chicago 59 90 .396 24
Kansas City 52 97 .349 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 94 55 .631
Oakland 90 60 .600
Seattle 82 67 .550 12
Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20½
Texas 64 85 .430 30

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-14), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-10) at Detroit (Norris 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 19-5) at Texas (Gallardo 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 10-9) at Houston (James 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

