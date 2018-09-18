Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 18, 2018 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 47 .687
New York 91 58 .611 11½
Tampa Bay 83 66 .557 19½
Toronto 69 82 .457 34½
Baltimore 43 108 .285 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 84 66 .560
Minnesota 70 81 .464 14½
Detroit 61 90 .404 23½
Chicago 59 91 .393 25
Kansas City 52 98 .347 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 94 56 .627
Oakland 90 60 .600 4
Seattle 83 67 .553 11
Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20
Texas 64 86 .427 30

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0

Seattle 4, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Mendez 2-1), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 3-4) at Oakland (Anderson 3-5), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation