East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 103 48 .682 — New York 92 58 .613 10½ Tampa Bay 85 66 .563 18 Toronto 69 82 .457 34 Baltimore 43 108 .285 60 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 84 66 .560 — Minnesota 71 81 .467 14 Detroit 61 91 .401 24 Chicago 59 91 .393 25 Kansas City 52 100 .342 33 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 95 56 .629 — Oakland 90 61 .596 5 Seattle 83 68 .550 12 Los Angeles 75 76 .497 20 Texas 64 88 .421 31½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0

Houston 7, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 7

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.