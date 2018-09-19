Listen Live Sports

American League

September 19, 2018 9:36 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 48 .682
New York 92 58 .613 10½
Tampa Bay 85 66 .563 18
Toronto 69 82 .457 34
Baltimore 43 108 .285 60
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 84 66 .560
Minnesota 71 81 .467 14
Detroit 61 91 .401 24
Chicago 59 91 .393 25
Kansas City 52 100 .342 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 56 .629
Oakland 90 61 .596 5
Seattle 83 68 .550 12
Los Angeles 75 76 .497 20
Texas 64 88 .421 31½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0

Houston 7, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 7

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

