East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 103 49 .678 — New York 93 58 .616 9½ Tampa Bay 85 66 .563 17½ Toronto 69 83 .454 34 Baltimore 44 108 .289 59 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 85 66 .563 — Minnesota 71 81 .467 14½ Detroit 61 91 .401 24½ Chicago 59 92 .391 26 Kansas City 52 100 .342 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 95 57 .625 — Oakland 90 61 .596 4½ Seattle 84 68 .553 11 Los Angeles 75 76 .497 19½ Texas 64 88 .421 31

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0

Houston 7, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 7

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Houston 0

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

