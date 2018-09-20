East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 103 49 .678 — New York 93 58 .616 9½ Tampa Bay 85 66 .563 17½ Toronto 69 83 .454 34 Baltimore 44 108 .289 59 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 85 66 .563 — Minnesota 71 81 .467 14½ Detroit 61 91 .401 24½ Chicago 59 92 .391 26 Kansas City 52 100 .342 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 95 57 .625 — Oakland 91 61 .599 4 Seattle 84 68 .553 11 Los Angeles 75 77 .493 20 Texas 64 88 .421 31

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0

Houston 7, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 7

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Houston 0

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

