Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 20, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 49 .678
New York 93 58 .616
Tampa Bay 85 66 .563 17½
Toronto 69 83 .454 34
Baltimore 44 108 .289 59
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 85 66 .563
Minnesota 71 81 .467 14½
Detroit 61 91 .401 24½
Chicago 59 92 .391 26
Kansas City 52 100 .342 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 57 .625
Oakland 91 61 .599 4
Seattle 84 68 .553 11
Los Angeles 75 77 .493 20
Texas 64 88 .421 31

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0

Houston 7, Seattle 0

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 7

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Houston 0

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation