|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|105
|49
|.682
|—
|New York
|94
|59
|.614
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|86
|67
|.562
|18½
|Toronto
|70
|84
|.455
|35
|Baltimore
|44
|109
|.288
|60½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|81
|.467
|13½
|Detroit
|62
|92
|.403
|23½
|Chicago
|61
|92
|.399
|24
|Kansas City
|53
|101
|.344
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|57
|.625
|—
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|3½
|Seattle
|84
|68
|.553
|11
|Los Angeles
|75
|78
|.490
|20½
|Texas
|64
|88
|.421
|31
x-clinched division
___
Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
Detroit 11, Kansas City 8
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 8
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 3
Boston 7, Cleveland 5
Kansas City 4, Detroit 3
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-6) at Toronto (Pannone 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 8-12) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 17-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Texas (Minor 12-7), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (De Jong 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 12-7), 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
