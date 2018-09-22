|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|105
|49
|.682
|—
|New York
|94
|59
|.614
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|86
|67
|.562
|18½
|Toronto
|70
|84
|.455
|35
|Baltimore
|44
|109
|.288
|60½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|82
|.464
|14
|Detroit
|62
|92
|.403
|23½
|Chicago
|61
|92
|.399
|24
|Kansas City
|53
|101
|.344
|32½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|96
|57
|.627
|—
|Oakland
|93
|61
|.604
|3½
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|12
|Los Angeles
|75
|79
|.487
|21½
|Texas
|65
|88
|.425
|31
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 8
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 3
Boston 7, Cleveland 5
Kansas City 4, Detroit 3
Texas 8, Seattle 3, 7 innings
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 20-5) at Toronto (Borucki 4-4), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Detroit (Norris 0-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Houston (Morton 15-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Texas (Sampson 0-2), 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 8-13) at Oakland (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.