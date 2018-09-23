Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 23, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 105 50 .677
y-New York 95 59 .617
Tampa Bay 86 68 .558 18½
Toronto 71 84 .458 34
Baltimore 44 110 .286 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 68 .558
Minnesota 71 83 .461 15
Detroit 63 92 .406 23½
Chicago 61 93 .396 25
Kansas City 53 102 .342 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 97 57 .630
Oakland 94 61 .606
Seattle 85 69 .552 12
Los Angeles 75 80 .484 22½
Texas 65 89 .422 32

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 8

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Cleveland 5

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

Texas 8, Seattle 3, 7 innings

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 13, Texas 0

Oakland 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 20-5) at Toronto (Borucki 4-4), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Detroit (Norris 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Houston (Morton 15-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Texas (Perez 2-6), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-13) at Oakland (Cahill 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 8-15) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 19-7) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.

