East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 105 51 .673 — y-New York 95 60 .613 9½ Tampa Bay 87 68 .561 17½ Toronto 71 85 .455 34 Baltimore 45 110 .290 59½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 87 68 .561 — Minnesota 72 83 .465 15 Detroit 63 93 .404 24½ Chicago 61 94 .394 26 Kansas City 54 102 .346 33½ West Division W L Pct GB z-Houston 98 57 .632 — Oakland 94 62 .603 4½ Seattle 85 70 .548 13 Los Angeles 75 81 .481 23½ Texas 66 89 .426 32

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (James 1-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Price 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 12-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Minnesota (Stewart 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

