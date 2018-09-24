|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|106
|51
|.675
|—
|y-New York
|96
|60
|.615
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|87
|69
|.558
|18½
|Toronto
|71
|86
|.452
|35
|Baltimore
|45
|111
|.288
|60½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|88
|68
|.564
|—
|Minnesota
|72
|83
|.465
|15½
|Detroit
|63
|93
|.404
|25
|Chicago
|61
|95
|.391
|27
|Kansas City
|54
|102
|.346
|34
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|99
|57
|.635
|—
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|5
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|13½
|Los Angeles
|75
|81
|.481
|24
|Texas
|66
|89
|.426
|32½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Houston 5, Toronto 3
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (James 1-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2) at Boston (Price 15-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 12-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Minnesota (Stewart 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
