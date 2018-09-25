East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 106 51 .675 — y-New York 96 60 .615 9½ Tampa Bay 87 69 .558 18½ Toronto 71 86 .452 35 Baltimore 45 111 .288 60½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 88 68 .564 — Minnesota 72 83 .465 15½ Detroit 63 93 .404 25 Chicago 61 95 .391 27 Kansas City 54 102 .346 34 West Division W L Pct GB z-Houston 99 57 .635 — z-Oakland 95 62 .605 4½ Seattle 85 71 .545 14 Los Angeles 76 81 .484 23½ Texas 66 90 .423 33

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston 5, Toronto 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

Oakland 7, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (James 1-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2) at Boston (Price 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (Faria 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 12-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Minnesota (Stewart 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-10), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 6-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.