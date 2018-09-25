Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

September 25, 2018 2:30 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 106 51 .675
y-New York 96 60 .615
Tampa Bay 87 69 .558 18½
Toronto 71 86 .452 35
Baltimore 45 111 .288 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 88 68 .564
Minnesota 72 83 .465 15½
Detroit 63 93 .404 25
Chicago 61 95 .391 27
Kansas City 54 102 .346 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 99 57 .635
z-Oakland 95 62 .605
Seattle 85 71 .545 14
Los Angeles 76 81 .484 23½
Texas 66 90 .423 33

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 5, Toronto 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

Oakland 7, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-10), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 6-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

