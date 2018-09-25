Listen Live Sports

American League

September 25, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 106 51 .675
y-New York 97 60 .618 9
Tampa Bay 87 70 .554 19
Toronto 71 87 .449 35½
Baltimore 45 111 .288 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 88 68 .564
Minnesota 72 84 .462 16
Detroit 64 93 .408 24½
Chicago 61 95 .391 27
Kansas City 55 102 .350 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 100 57 .637
z-Oakland 95 62 .605 5
Seattle 85 71 .545 14½
Los Angeles 76 81 .484 24
Texas 66 90 .423 33½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 5, Toronto 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

Oakland 7, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Meisinger 2-0) at Boston (Price 15-7), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Devenski 2-2) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Minnesota (Moya 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-10), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 6-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

