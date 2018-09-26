East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 106 51 .675 — y-New York 97 60 .618 9 Tampa Bay 87 70 .554 19 Toronto 71 87 .449 35½ Baltimore 45 111 .288 60½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 88 69 .561 — Minnesota 72 84 .462 15½ Detroit 64 93 .408 24 Chicago 62 95 .395 26 Kansas City 55 102 .350 33 West Division W L Pct GB x-Houston 100 57 .637 — y-Oakland 95 63 .601 5½ Seattle 86 71 .548 14 Los Angeles 77 81 .487 23½ Texas 66 91 .420 34

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 5, Toronto 3

Advertisement

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

Oakland 7, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 10, Oakland 8, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Meisinger 2-0) at Boston (Price 15-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Devenski 2-2) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-10), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 6-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-7), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 5-11) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-9), 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.