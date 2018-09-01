Listen Live Sports

Americans win World Amateur Team title

September 1, 2018 3:51 pm
 
KILDARE, Ireland (AP) — NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho and two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Kristen Gillman finished strong Saturday to lead the United States to a 10-shot victory in the Women’s World Amateur Teach Championship.

The Americans won the Espirito Santo Trophy for the 14th time. Their last victory was in 1998.

Gillman (67) and Kupcho (69) gave the Americans a 136 total for the final round at on the O’Meara Course at Carton House Golf Club to win by 10 shots over Japan. For the week, the U.S. team that included Lillia Vu finished at 29-under 551.

South Korea finished one shot behind Japan and took the bronze medal.

The tournament, which featured three-player teams from 57 countries, is held every two years.

