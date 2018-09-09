Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (59) 2-0 1571 1 2. Clemson (3) 2-0 1481 2 3. Georgia 2-0 1437 3 4. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1391 4 5. Oklahoma 2-0 1319 5 6. Wisconsin 2-0 1252 6 7. Auburn 2-0 1221 7 8. Notre Dame 2-0 1029 8 9. Stanford 2-0 1010 9 10. Penn State 2-0 930 10 11. Virginia Tech 2-0 862 14 12. Washington 1-1 852 11 13. LSU 2-0 850 15 14. TCU 2-0 743 16 15. West Virginia 2-0 727 17 16. Mississippi State 2-0 650 18 17. Boise State 2-0 507 19 18. UCF 2-0 438 20 19. Oklahoma State 2-0 325 23 20. Miami 1-1 296 21 21. Southern Cal 1-1 295 12 22. Michigan 1-1 270 22 23. Oregon 2-0 255 NR 24. Michigan State 1-1 152 13 25. Arizona State 2-0 92 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 87, Utah 86, Houston 46, South Carolina 43, Boston College 37, Kentucky 34, South Florida 27, Washington State 21, Colorado 20, Florida State 17, N.C. State 16, Iowa 15, Duke 13, Appalachian State 12, Cincinnati 11, Hawaii 10, Maryland 9, Missouri 8, Memphis 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas State 1, Texas 1.

