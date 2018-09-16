Listen Live Sports

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

September 16, 2018 2:33 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60) 3-0 1572 1
2. Clemson (2) 3-0 1477 2
3. Georgia 3-0 1436 3
4. Ohio State (1) 3-0 1405 4
5. Oklahoma 3-0 1339 5
6. LSU 3-0 1171 13
7. Stanford 3-0 1116 9
8. Notre Dame 3-0 1083 8
9. Penn State 3-0 1070 10
10. Virginia Tech 2-0 927 11
11. Auburn 2-1 921 7
12. Washington 2-1 909 12
13. West Virginia 2-0 824 15
14. Mississippi State 3-0 780 16
15. Oklahoma State 3-0 672 19
16. Wisconsin 2-1 626 6
17. TCU 2-1 508 14
18. UCF 2-0 500 18
19. Oregon 3-0 384 23
20. Miami 2-1 373 20
21. Michigan 2-1 354 22
22. Texas A&M 2-1 150 NR
23. Michigan State 1-1 141 24
24. Boise State 2-1 114 17
25. Boston College 3-0 109 NR

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 98, Duke 55, South Florida 45, Colorado 41, South Carolina 40, Iowa 36, Washington State 35, BYU 30, Missouri 21, N.C. State 19, Appalachian State 13, California 11, Syracuse 11, Cincinnati 10, Utah 10, Texas 9, North Texas 5, Troy 4, Arizona State 3, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, San Diego State 3, Arkansas State 2, Houston 2, Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2, Fresno State 1.

