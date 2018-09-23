Listen Live Sports

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

September 23, 2018 3:21 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (61) 4-0 1597 1
2. Clemson (2) 4-0 1497 2
3. Georgia 4-0 1473 3
4. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1431 4
5. Oklahoma 4-0 1300 5
6. LSU 4-0 1234 6
7. Stanford 4-0 1206 7
8. Notre Dame 4-0 1135 8
9. Penn State 4-0 1108 9
10. Auburn 3-1 997 11
11. Washington 3-1 959 12
12. West Virginia 3-0 946 13
13. Wisconsin 3-1 776 16
14. Central Florida 3-0 705 18
15. Michigan 3-1 603 21
16. Miami (Fla.) 3-1 554 20
17. Kentucky 4-0 531 NR
18. Michigan State 2-1 376 23
19. Mississippi State 3-1 311 14
20. Oregon 3-1 281 19
21. Oklahoma State 3-1 199 15
22. Texas 3-1 171 NR
23. Duke 4-0 170 NR
24. Virginia Tech 2-1 160 10
25. Boise State 2-1 145 24

Others receiving votes: Brigham Young 141; South Florida 113; Syracuse 83; Colorado 73; TCU 67; North Carolina State 61; Texas Tech 56; South Carolina 52; California 38; Washington State 34; Florida 29; Texas A&M 29; Appalachian State 25; Iowa 23; Cincinnati 22; North Texas 17; Missouri 14; Maryland 9; Arizona State 8; Boston College 8; Southern California 8; San Diego State 6; Troy 5; Army 4; Arkansas State 3; Virginia 3; Buffalo 2; Utah 2.

