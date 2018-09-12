Angels 1, Rangers 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Profar 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .252 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .209 W.Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Robinson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183 a-Guzman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Totals 29 0 2 0 3 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Trout cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .318 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Upton lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Fernandez 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .132 Hudson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 25 1 2 1 2 4

Texas 000 000 000—0 2 0 Los Angeles 010 000 00x—1 2 0

a-flied out for Robinson in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 3. HR_Fernandez (1), off Sampson. RBIs_Fernandez (6). SB_Odor (11), Trout (23). CS_Upton (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Profar 2); Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani, Simmons). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Advertisement

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 0-1 5 2 1 1 1 2 78 5.06 Pelham 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.40 Butler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.17 Perez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 6.72 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 25 3.72 Ramirez, W, 5-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 4.58 Robles, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.86 Bedrosian, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.47 Anderson, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.25 Alvarez, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.55 Parker, H, 4 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 3.16 Buttrey, S, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.77

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 2-0. HBP_Sampson (Trout). WP_Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:45. A_33,756 (45,050).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.