Angels 1, White Sox 0

|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Sanch ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Fr 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Smith pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palka ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100—1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Ohtani (17). CS_Ohtani (3). S_Engel (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney W,9-9
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Buttrey H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker H,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez S,1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Lopez
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Hamilton L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Frare
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minaya
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santiago
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Ruiz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frare pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Parker (Davidson). WP_Heaney, Parker.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:17. A_24,020 (40,615).
