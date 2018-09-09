Listen Live Sports

Angels 1, White Sox 0

September 9, 2018 5:40 pm
 
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0
Fltcher ss 5 0 0 0 Rondon 3b 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 2 0 Y.Sanch ph 1 0 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia dh 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0
Jose.Fr 1b 3 1 1 0 K.Smith pr 0 0 0 0
Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 0 0
Cowart 2b 3 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 3 0 0 0
Briceno c 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph 1 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 3 0 2 0
Engel cf 2 0 0 0
Cordell rf 2 0 0 0
Palka ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 0 5 0
Los Angeles 000 000 100—1
Chicago 000 000 000—0

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Ohtani (17). CS_Ohtani (3). S_Engel (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney W,9-9 7 3 0 0 0 12
Buttrey H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Parker H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarez S,1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lopez 6 2 0 0 3 10
Hamilton L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Frare 0 1 0 0 0 0
Minaya 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Santiago 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Frare pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Parker (Davidson). WP_Heaney, Parker.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:17. A_24,020 (40,615).

