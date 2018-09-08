Listen Live Sports

Angels 12, White Sox 3

September 8, 2018
 
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 2 1 0 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0
Blash rf 0 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 3 1 2 1
Fltcher 2b 4 3 2 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 1
Trout cf 5 3 5 5 Palka lf 3 0 1 0
Hrmsllo cf 0 0 0 0 W.Cstll dh 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3 Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0
Upton lf 5 0 1 1 Cordell ph 1 0 0 0
Yng Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 2 1 1 0
Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 Rondon ph 1 0 0 0
Jose.Fr 1b 3 0 1 0 K.Smith c 4 0 2 1
J.Marte ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 0
Ward 3b 3 0 1 0
Cowart 3b 1 0 1 1
F.Arcia c 4 0 0 0
J.Hdson ph-c 1 0 0 1
Totals 40 12 17 11 Totals 32 3 8 3
Los Angeles 303 000 006—12
Chicago 101 100 000— 3

E_Minaya (3), Ti.Anderson (17). DP_Los Angeles 3, Chicago 3. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Moncada (24), Y.Sanchez 2 (29), K.Smith (5). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Trout 2 (33). SB_Ohtani (8), Jose.Fernandez (1), Ti.Anderson (26). CS_Ohtani (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Shoemaker W,2-0 5 7 3 3 1 4
Bedrosian H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles H,7 1 1 0 0 1 1
Anderson H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Shields L,6-16 4 1-3 9 6 6 1 1
Bummer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Minaya 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 3
Frare 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hamilton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fry 0 2 4 3 1 0
Vieira 1 2 2 2 1 0

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

J.Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Shields (Ward). WP_Shields, Frare, Vieira 3.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ben May; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:45. A_27,146 (40,615).

