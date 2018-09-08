Angels 12, White Sox 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Blash rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Trout cf
|5
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|.314
|Hermosillo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.290
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Young Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Fernandez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|a-Marte ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Cowart 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.145
|Arcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Hudson ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|11
|4
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Sanchez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Palka lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Castillo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Davidson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|c-Cordell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|T.Anderson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|d-Rondon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|303
|000
|006—12
|17
|0
|Chicago
|101
|100
|000—
|3
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Fernandez in the 8th. b-grounded out for Arcia in the 9th. c-grounded out for Davidson in the 9th. d-struck out for T.Anderson in the 9th.
E_T.Anderson (17), Minaya (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Moncada (24), Sanchez 2 (29), Smith (5). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Trout (32), off Shields; Trout (33), off Shields. RBIs_Trout 5 (68), Ohtani 3 (53), Upton (77), Cowart (3), Hudson (1), Sanchez (48), Garcia (40), Smith (16). SB_Ohtani (8), Fernandez (1), T.Anderson (26). CS_Ohtani (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher 2, Upton, Simmons); Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Engel). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 14; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Arcia, Ohtani, Hudson. LIDP_Calhoun. GIDP_Simmons, Arcia, Garcia, Castillo 2.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Simmons, Fernandez), (Simmons, Fletcher, Fernandez), (J.Anderson, Simmons, Marte); Chicago 3 (T.Anderson, Moncada, Davidson), (Davidson, T.Anderson), (T.Anderson, Moncada, Davidson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker, W, 2-0
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|74
|3.45
|Bedrosian, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.53
|Robles, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.94
|J.Anderson, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.31
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.81
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields, L, 6-16
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|1
|78
|4.58
|Bummer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.42
|Minaya
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|3.79
|Frare
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|11.57
|Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Fry
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|20
|4.47
|Vieira
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|10.22
Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Minaya 1-0, Frare 1-0, Vieira 1-1. HBP_Shields (Ward). WP_Shields, Frare, Vieira 3.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ben May; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:45. A_27,146 (40,615).
