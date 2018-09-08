Listen Live Sports

Angels 12, White Sox 3

September 8, 2018 11:21 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .223
Blash rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Fletcher 2b 4 3 2 0 1 1 .287
Trout cf 5 3 5 5 0 0 .314
Hermosillo cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3 1 0 .290
Upton lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .264
Young Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .296
Fernandez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
a-Marte ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .211
Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Cowart 3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .145
Arcia c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
b-Hudson ph-c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Totals 40 12 17 11 4 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .223
Sanchez 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .250
Garcia rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Palka lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238
Castillo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Davidson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
c-Cordell ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
T.Anderson ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .249
d-Rondon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Smith c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .297
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Totals 32 3 8 3 3 9
Los Angeles 303 000 006—12 17 0
Chicago 101 100 000— 3 8 2

a-grounded out for Fernandez in the 8th. b-grounded out for Arcia in the 9th. c-grounded out for Davidson in the 9th. d-struck out for T.Anderson in the 9th.

E_T.Anderson (17), Minaya (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Moncada (24), Sanchez 2 (29), Smith (5). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Trout (32), off Shields; Trout (33), off Shields. RBIs_Trout 5 (68), Ohtani 3 (53), Upton (77), Cowart (3), Hudson (1), Sanchez (48), Garcia (40), Smith (16). SB_Ohtani (8), Fernandez (1), T.Anderson (26). CS_Ohtani (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher 2, Upton, Simmons); Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Engel). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 14; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Ohtani, Hudson. LIDP_Calhoun. GIDP_Simmons, Arcia, Garcia, Castillo 2.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Simmons, Fernandez), (Simmons, Fletcher, Fernandez), (J.Anderson, Simmons, Marte); Chicago 3 (T.Anderson, Moncada, Davidson), (Davidson, T.Anderson), (T.Anderson, Moncada, Davidson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker, W, 2-0 5 7 3 3 1 4 74 3.45
Bedrosian, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.53
Robles, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.94
J.Anderson, H, 19 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.31
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2 25 3.81
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shields, L, 6-16 4 1-3 9 6 6 1 1 78 4.58
Bummer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.42
Minaya 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 3 34 3.79
Frare 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 11.57
Hamilton 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Fry 0 2 4 3 1 0 20 4.47
Vieira 1 2 2 2 1 0 23 10.22

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Minaya 1-0, Frare 1-0, Vieira 1-1. HBP_Shields (Ward). WP_Shields, Frare, Vieira 3.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ben May; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:45. A_27,146 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

