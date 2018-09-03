Listen Live Sports

Angels 3, Rangers 1

September 3, 2018 11:34 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .223
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Trout cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .307
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Fernandez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291
Marte 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Ward 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .210
Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .131
Briceno c 4 1 0 0 0 3 .267
Young Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .223
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Andrus ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .271
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Profar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Gallo 1b-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .207
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216
DeShields cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203
a-Guzman ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Totals 32 1 6 1 3 8
Los Angeles 000 000 300—3 7 0
Texas 000 000 100—1 6 0

a-struck out for DeShields in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 7. 2B_Marte (6), Gallo (21). HR_Ward (3), off Curtis. RBIs_Fletcher (24), Ward 2 (8), Gallo (79).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Simmons 3, Briceno 2); Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos, Guzman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Young Jr., Mazara. GIDP_Odor.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Marte).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker 5 2 0 0 1 3 62 2.53
Cole, W, 1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 3.80
Alvarez, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70
Anderson, H, 18 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.38
Buttrey, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.08
Parker, S, 14-17 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.23
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs 2 2 0 0 0 3 32 2.29
Jurado 4 2 0 0 1 1 54 6.00
Curtis, L, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1 16 4.22
Sadzeck 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 15 0.00
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.58
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.85

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 2-1, Anderson 2-0, Sadzeck 1-1. WP_Shoemaker, Curtis 2, Parker.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_21,048 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

