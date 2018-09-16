Angels 4, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Span lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .219 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .211 Freitas c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .216 a-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Gordon cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Romine ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Totals 32 3 7 3 1 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .214 Fletcher 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275 1-Cowart pr-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .123 Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .290 Upton lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .263 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Marte 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .218 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .184 Briceno c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .238 b-Fernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Hudson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hermosillo cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .182 c-Young Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Totals 30 4 7 4 2 9

Seattle 001 200 000—3 7 0 Los Angeles 003 000 10x—4 7 0

a-struck out for Freitas in the 7th. b-lined out for Briceno in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hermosillo in the 7th.

1-ran for Fletcher in the 1st.

LOB_Seattle 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Haniger (34), Fletcher (18), Hermosillo (3). HR_Vogelbach (3), off Barria; Upton (30), off Gonzales; Calhoun (19), off Vincent. RBIs_Haniger (89), Vogelbach 2 (9), Calhoun (57), Upton 3 (84). CS_Span (4), Ohtani (4), Marte (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Cano, Freitas); Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Briceno). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

GIDP_Span.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Marte).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 5 6 3 3 2 6 84 4.28 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Vincent, L, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.05 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.23 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria 5 6 3 3 1 3 82 3.61 Cole, W, 2-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.93 Anderson, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.29 Buttrey, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.66

WP_Barria, Warren.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:55. A_35,578 (45,050).

