Angels 4, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Span lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Gordon cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Romine ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Fletcher 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|1-Cowart pr-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.123
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.263
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Briceno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|b-Fernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Hudson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|c-Young Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|Seattle
|001
|200
|000—3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|10x—4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Freitas in the 7th. b-lined out for Briceno in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hermosillo in the 7th.
1-ran for Fletcher in the 1st.
LOB_Seattle 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Haniger (34), Fletcher (18), Hermosillo (3). HR_Vogelbach (3), off Barria; Upton (30), off Gonzales; Calhoun (19), off Vincent. RBIs_Haniger (89), Vogelbach 2 (9), Calhoun (57), Upton 3 (84). CS_Span (4), Ohtani (4), Marte (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Cano, Freitas); Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Briceno). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
GIDP_Span.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Marte).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|84
|4.28
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Vincent, L, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.05
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.23
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|82
|3.61
|Cole, W, 2-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.93
|Anderson, H, 22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.29
|Buttrey, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.66
WP_Barria, Warren.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:55. A_35,578 (45,050).
